"I don't give a flying...", Nia Jax addresses her critics

Nia Jax has been gaining flak across the internet wrestling community for various reasons. WWE fans have bashed her for the number of botches and injuries she has been a part of. Recently, Jax botched a move with Kairi Sane on two back to back episodes of RAW. A few members of the WWE Universe are unhappy about the promotion giving her a shot at Asuka's RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash.

This past week, on The Bump, Kayla Braxton was in conversation with Nia Jax. During the interview, Braxton brought up her match against Asuka and her thoughts on her critics. This is what Jax had to say;

“This time I don’t give a flying… you know what, what anybody thinks. Last time I cared too much. This time I do not care. If I have that title I earned it, I deserve it, and I’m gonna carry it with pride. That’s that.”

“Everybody wants to make it seem like the double knee surgery was something that held me back, and that ‘Oh my gosh, look what you overcame!’ I had no doubt that I would come back and dominate and be as amazing as I am right now. So you can think, ‘Oh, look what she overcame.’ I don’t care what I overcame to get here. I’m a badass, no matter what, double knee surgery or not.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Nia Jax's sole reign as RAW Women's Champion came in 2018, when she beat Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34. Bliss was given another shot to regain her Championship but failed. After she feuded with Bliss, Jax went on to feud with Ronda Rousey. Jax and Rousey met at Money In The Bank for Jax's RAW Women's Championship. Their match was cut short when Bliss interfered, cashing in her MITB Briefcase and capturing the Championship.

After she failed to regain the Championship from Bliss, Nia Jax allied with Tamina. The Samoans challenged for the inaugural Women's Tag Team Championship but came up short against Sasha Banks and Bayley.