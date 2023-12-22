"I am not going around hugging Randy Orton" - Top SmackDown Superstar discusses equation with The Viper after return

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens and popular backstage presenter Cathy Kelly discussed their respective reactions to Randy Orton's return during their new show.

The Viper suffered through a severe back injury and was forced to undergo surgery followed by a lengthy recovery period. He was off WWE television for over a year before returning as the fifth member of Team Rhodes in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last month.

KO and Kelly were backstage filming their new show "What's in a name?" when Owens spotted The Viper. The hosts were excited to see Randy Orton, and Kelly asked if KO hugged the Legend Killer upon his return.

Owens said he didn't but cleared things are cool between him and Orton.

"We're cool, man," responded Kevin Owens. "I am not going around hugging Randy Orton. You know what I mean?" [5:10 - 5:30]

Cathy Kelly revealed she hugged Orton and was very happy to see The Viper back.

"I hugged him. It was good to see him," said Kelly. [5:10 - 5:30]

KO noted how they have different relationships with Orton. However, Kevin Owens also revealed that he has been to The Viper's house, sharing a glance into their real-life equation before reverting to their conversation. You can watch the entire show below:

Randy Orton sets his sight on Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Orton appeared on SmackDown last week to hijack The Bloodline segment led by Roman Reigns. He confronted The Tribal Chief, establishing plans to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Viper blamed The Bloodline for his injury, which kept him out of the action for over a year. He said he would start with Jimmy Uso and eventually come after Reigns.

Orton defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event later in the night and found backups in LA Knight and AJ Styles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's attack. Although The Phenomenal One turned heel, Orton was the only one he didn't attack upon returning.