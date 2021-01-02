"I was going to quit WWE back in 2005-2006" - Booker T on his nixed early retirement plans

WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T recently shared the story of how he came close to retiring from WWE back in 2005-2006. He also revealed that he had lost his passion for wrestling at this time, but it was an offer from WWE that convinced him to stay.

Booker T had a storied career in the wrestling business. He was most fondly remembered for his time with WCW, WWE and TNA.

While appearing on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel for a sit-down interview, Booker T spoke about how he was considering hanging up his wrestling boots, following his marriage to Sharmell. He had gotten married in 2005 and was contemplating retirement from wrestling. However, an offer from WWE convinced Booker T to stay and that would eventually lead to him taking up the role of the loveable King Booker character.

"I was going to quit WWE back in 2005-2006. I was leaving the business and because of Sharmell, I got married. I didn’t want to be on the road and Sharmell being at home. I talked to [WWE] about it. They said, ‘Why don’t we hire Sharmell?’ I was like, ‘That will solve a whole lot.’ They hired Sharmell and she came on the road." H/t Inside The Ropes

WWE's decision to hire Sharmell was enough to convince Booker T to stay. He would go on to reinvent himself as King Booker after winning the King Of The Ring Tournament and win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2006.

Booker T on the King Booker gimmick

Booker T would take up the role of the beloved King Booker

Booker T's decision to stay with WWE would inevitably lead to his run as King Booker. The five-time World Heavyweight Champion recalled how the gimmick came into being, and how it had to do with a nickname he had for Sharmell.

"It kind of manifested as far as the King Booker and Queen Sharmell thing just because I call Sharmell, Queen, all the time. That’s the way I represent her in the world around people. She was always wearing the gowns, former Miss Black America. It’s like, ‘Why don’t we do the King of the Ring thing and make you King.’ I became King. I think I won two matches and I was anointed King." H/t Inside The Ropes

It was a truly wise decision from WWE to hire Sharmell as it helped Booker T to reverse his retirement plans. The two-time Hall Of Famer's King Booker character was well-received by the WWE Universe and provided us with some interesting feuds as well.

What do you think of Booker T's King Booker persona?