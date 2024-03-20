"I am not gonna say no" - 60-year old WWE veteran on coming back to pro wrestling (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar is apparently not against coming out of retirement, according to his recent comments.

The retired superstar in question is Bryan Clark, more famously known as Adam Bomb during his in-ring career. Apart from having performed in WWE, he has also been a part of AJPW and WCW, earning the tag team title in the latter. He is remembered for his time as a member of KroniK with Brian Adams.

While Bryan Clark last wrestled in 2003, he has recently been very proactive about getting back into shape. This sparked a conversation about the chances of him lacing up his wrestling boots again, prompting Bryan Clark to speak out on the matter on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast. He stated that he did not want to say no, but was also only trying to be in great shape.

"I am not gonna say no, but I am gonna say I don't know. Because I really don't know. I hadn't even thought about it honestly. I was just trying to be the best version of me honestly." [11:33 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

With the former WWE Superstar not being quite sure about his return, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.