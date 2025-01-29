  • home icon
  • "I am gonna spill the beans" - WWE veteran spoils plans for Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jan 29, 2025 07:04 GMT
A WWE veteran recently shared some important news (via WWE.com)
With WWE Royal Rumble right around the corner, fans are excited to see what surprise appearances are in store for them. A former WWE performer, Ernest Miller, recently shared some news about the chances of him showing up during the show.

Ernest "The Cat" Miller has appeared in the Royal Rumble before as well, back in 2004. His segment was one of the most entertaining ones during that match as well. Naturally, some fans are wondering if he will appear at the Rumble again, someday considering he has not yet definitely retired from wrestling.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Ernest was asked about whether he would appear at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event. He had a straightforward answer to the query.

"I am gonna spill the beans. If ya'll wanna know the truth, listen. If ya'll me to lie, you better turn it off. I am about to tell you something. The Cat will not be there." [22:55 onwards]

Check out the full video here:

youtube-cover

As of now, only time will tell if Ernest is telling the truth or simply hiding the surprise for the PLE.

