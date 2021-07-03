"I don't have good memories about it" - Jazzy Gabert on not enjoying some of her time in WWE

For many wrestlers in professional wrestling, the end goal is to get signed by the biggest company in the industry, which is, of course, WWE. However, for some wrestlers, the reality when they get there doesn't necessarily match up with their dreams.

That was certainly the case for NXT UK and Mae Young Classic Superstar Jazzy Gabert who spoke to Pro Wrestling Illustrated about her time in WWE, both as part of the all-women tournament and also in NXT's UK-based offshoot. In doing so, she revealed that she felt going to NXT UK was a mistake. She said:

"Going to NXT UK, well, it is what it is. I [don’t] have good memories about it and it’s really a shame and I try to let it go, you know? Just to say, ‘Well, it wasn’t meant for me’ but of course it’s, again, bittersweet. I’m thinking sometimes, ‘Should I have done something different? Should I have stood up more for myself?’"

When Gabert left WWE, she did speak of what she perceived to be racism directed towards her by other wrestlers in NXT UK. However, that was later clarified to be Gabert misconstruing something that was harmless, although Gabert appears to still have negative feelings towards her time there.

Jazzy Gabert talks about being part of WWE's Mae Young Classic

It wasn't all bad in WWE for Jazzy Gabert as she also talked about her time in WWE's all-woman tournament, the Mae Young Classic, and had nothing but positive things to say.

"I will always remember and cherish my time at the Mae Young Classic. Like that was the greatest time of my life and looking back now, I should have stopped there. I should never have gone to NXT UK. That’s just the truth because now I have a bittersweet memory of WWE. I love the Mae Young Classic, it was professional, everyone was super sweet, super nice. I loved my match, I loved the fans, everything was cool."

My most memorable moments in my career as a mma fighter, wrestler and sports entertainer in Japan, USA and the United Kingdom #Kämpferin pic.twitter.com/4AqyQ5WGfo — 𝐉𝐚𝐳𝐳𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 (@Jazzy_Gabert) December 19, 2019

