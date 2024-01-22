"I got 12-year-old kids who would knock CM Punk out," claims former WWE star

A former WWE Superstar has taken a massive shot at CM Punk's abilities as a fighter.

Earnest 'The Cat' Miller was a popular act in WCW and had a brief stint in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He recently appeared on The Spotlight with Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen.

While speaking with the duo, the wrestling veteran took a major shot at CM Punk, and claimed that even a 12-year-old could knock the WWE Superstar out.

"I can look at someone and tell whether or not they can fight. When I looked at CM Punk fight, his real fight... I got 12-year-old kids who would knock CM Punk out. Make sure you write that. I think he’s probably the worst fighter. He might be good for wrestling. I don’t understand this business anymore. I don’t understand how a guy can expose himself to be such a sorry fighter, and then the company brings him back to talk badly, like he could beat everybody.” [H/T RSN]

CM Punk lost both of his UFC fights

Punk tried his hand at MMA after he quit WWE in early 2014. He ended up losing both bouts, but one of the decisions was later reversed and deemed a No Contest. Punk never stepped foot inside the UFC octagon again.

Here's what Dana White had to say about working with Punk in the UFC:

“I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met. He’s a super nice guy. He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with. Look, those were tough fights,” said White. “You know what else is important? Everybody that he trained with and everybody around him in his camp respected him. That spoke volumes.” [H/T SI]

Punk is now back in WWE and is on a quest to headline WrestleMania 40. He will secure a main event spot at The Show of Shows if he wins this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

