"I got your back dawg" - Judgment Day's potential new member sends a message to Dominik Mysterio

JD McDonagh recently took to social media to send a message to Dominik Mysterio, following their brawl with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW this week.

The former Cruiserweight Champion has been trying to get into The Judgment Day for quiet some time now, and it seemed like they accepted him into the group last week, after he defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match. He has history with Finn Balor, seeing as he was trained by the latter.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Cody Rhodes came out to the ring to cut a promo. He was confronted by Dirty Dom and JD McDonagh. The NXT North American Champion said that Jey Uso would join The Judgment Day and The American Nightmare wouldn't do anything about it. Things soon turned physical, as Cody hit both JD and Dominik with Crossroads.

McDonagh shared a photo on Instagram, of him helping Dominik Mysterio on RAW when he was being attacked by Cody Rhodes. In the caption, he wrote that he got Dom Dom's back.

"I got your back dawg," wrote JD.

When is Dominik Mysterio's next title defense?

Dirty Dom has been the NXT North American Champion since winning the title on the July 18th episode of WWE NXT by dethroning Wes Lee, with help from Rhea Ripley. His next title defense is set to take place at No Mercy on September 30.

His opponent is none other than Mustafa Ali, who earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Dragon Lee in a match where Dominik Mysterio was the special guest referee. Right now, every member of The Judgment Day has a title, as Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

