"I got beat up by The Undertaker" - Former WWE star reveals how he got punished for not going to Afghanistan

Jonathan Coachman has shared an interesting story about how WWE punished him for not going to Afghanistan by letting him get beat up by The Undertaker and Batista.

During a recent Ask Coach Anything Live podcast, Jonathan Coachman spoke about the time back in 2004-2005 when WWE was doing shows in Afghanistan. He revealed that it was told to them that superstars had the right to choose whether they do or do not want to go into a war zone. However, when he said no to Vince McMahon, they thought he was joking.

"My first child was about to be born 6 months after that, so my wife at the time, she, and rightfully so, didn’t want me going to the middle of a war zone. So, I told the people who were setting it up at WWE, I said, ‘Listen, I’m not going.’ At that point, I had never said no to Vince once in my career, not for anything, so they thought I was joking," revealed Coachman.

Coachman then revealed that he got beat up by The Undertaker the next week as a punishment for not going to Afghanistan. After The Undertaker beat him up, Batista also came out and did the same.

"The next week, I was down doing commentary. There’s always been a culture of, I don’t want to use the word hazing because I didn’t get hazed. That wasn’t this. Punishment perhaps? But when the show was over, one of the referees, I can’t remember who it was, Undertaker was ending the show, and he (the referee) came over and said, ‘You have to go hit The Undertaker from behind.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘That’s just what they’re telling me.’ So basically as punishment for not going to Afghanistan, I got beat up by The Undertaker. Then they hit Batista’s music. He came down and he finished the job," said Jonathan Coachman. (h/t WrestlingNews)

The former RAW commentator then added that after getting beat down by The Undertaker and Batista for not going to a war zone, he was wondering whether all of that was worth it.

Jonathan Coachman on his thoughts after getting beaten up by The Undertaker and Batista

Coachman revealed that after getting beaten up by The Undertaker and Batista, he was thinking whether all of that was really worth it. He claimed that he was furious as he went to Afghanistan just the year before but was punished for refusing this time.

He then spoke about how Vince McMahon has the ability to forget what happened before. He gets into fights with a lot of people but then forgets about it a week later. Coachman finally added that he was proud of taking all the finishers from The Undertaker and Batista, but was not happy with the treatment he received.

