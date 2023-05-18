“I got that Cody Rhodes pyro” - WWE star makes light of huge win this week on RAW

When you get Cody Rhodes' level Pyro, the WWE Universe might begin to view you as a big deal.

Mustafa Ali shocked the world this week on Monday Night RAW when he won the battle royale to earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship next weekend at Night of Champions.

Free Agent Mustafa Ali was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his big win on RAW to earn an Intercontinental Championship match with Gunther at Night of Champions, Ali was disappointed that the package they aired didn't feature his Cody Rhodes' level of Pyro.

"I'm a positive guy," Mustafa Ali began. "I don't want to bring up something negative but guys you showed this amazing package, where was the pyro? That was the best part! Not only am I going to Night of Champions not only am I the number one contender I got that Cody Rhodes Pyro baby! And you didn't clip that? Give the people what they want. They want more pyro."

Can Mustafa Ali overcome Imperium at WWE Night of Champions?

While Mustafa Ali feels pretty good about heading into the Night of Champions, he still needs to step into the ring and try to defeat the dominant Intercontinental Champion.

Not only will Ali have to contend with Gunther, but he'll also have to deal with the rest of Imperium, which he attempted to try and say some positive things about them on the show.

"You know the bald brother is jacked," Mustafa Ali said. "Ludwig looks like a model, a really, really handsome young man. And then Gunther, he has a face that a mother could love, Those are all positive things about all three members. Yeah, that's the only thing I can come up with. I was being sincere. I would never insult anyone, that's not me. That's not me, I'm not that guy."

