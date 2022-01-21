"I got fired" - Ex-WWE creative team member reflects on working for Vince McMahon's company

Kazeem Famuyide says he left WWE in 2019 because people within Vince McMahon’s company felt he did not grasp certain concepts quickly enough.

Famuyide worked as a WWE writer for almost a year between 2018 and 2019. Many of his ideas made it to television, including Elias’ memorable dig at the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team on RAW.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, the former creative team member confirmed that he was fired:

“I got fired. Yeah, I got fired. So, to be fair, on the creative side, putting things together, I think I did pretty well. But the WWE, especially on the inside and the executive side, there’s certain things, certain concepts that I, to be fully transparent, wasn’t catching as quickly as I assumed that they would like me to catch,” said Famuyide.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette I loved loved this episode and hang/catch up with my buddy @kazeem. Talking the importance of diversity in wrestling, storytelling, being on the creative team, segments he was proud of- to what he’s doing now! Working with @msgnetworks @thespringhillco and of course being a dad!! I loved loved this episode and hang/catch up with my buddy @kazeem. Talking the importance of diversity in wrestling, storytelling, being on the creative team, segments he was proud of- to what he’s doing now! Working with @msgnetworks @thespringhillco and of course being a dad!! https://t.co/ni6xFhAfBn

Famuyide was also responsible for The New Day’s Five-Timers Club segment on SmackDown with Booker T. Vince McMahon found the segment entertaining and congratulated the ex-WWE writer on his idea.

Kazeem Famuyide’s one-year experience working for Vince McMahon

Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem One of my personal favorite wwe moments is playing the annual MLK video tribute at the production meeting and Vince getting up mad proudly and saying “get up and clap, God dammit!” 🤣🤣🤣 One of my personal favorite wwe moments is playing the annual MLK video tribute at the production meeting and Vince getting up mad proudly and saying “get up and clap, God dammit!” 🤣🤣🤣

WWE’s creative team is divided into two groups: the home team and the road team. While the home team works from offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the road team has the responsibility of traveling to shows.

Famuyide explained that he mostly worked on the road team before his departure:

“My eleventh month, going into my one-year anniversary of being there, I got took off the road team and I was on home team for the last month. So I was like, ‘The writing’s on the wall. Let me see what else is out there.’”

Three weeks later, Famuyide was fired after being told that things were “not really working out.” He added that the company left the door open for him to potentially return further down the line.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry