"I got a hunch" - Brock Lesnar predicts Bobby Lashley's replacement at MSG live event

Brock Lesnar has "a hunch" in regards to his surprise opponent at WWE's upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden.

Lesnar was scheduled to take on former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the March 5 live event at MSG. Following his injury at Elimination Chamber, Lashley was removed from the show. The company has yet to announce his replacement for the show.

Brock Lesnar recently sat down with the folks over at The Michael Kay Show. The Beast Incarnate spoke about his MSG title defense, and shared his prediction as to who will come out to challenge him.

"I'm ready to be at the Garden. It's exciting to me. I don't know who I'm fighting yet, like, my opponent, Bobby Lashley, got injured. I got a hunch, maybe, that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are gonna show up. I'm gonna have some eyeballs at the back of my head tomorrow," said Lesnar. (2:10-2:25)

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are already booked for a match at WrestleMania 38

A huge main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has already been booked for The Show of Shows. It's highly unlikely that WWE will book such a huge showdown at a live event, mere weeks before WrestleMania.

WWE had previously booked a match between Lashley and Lesnar at the MSG live event. The match was supposed to be contested for the WWE title. The All Mighty suffered an injury during the WWE title Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

He was taken out of the bout and lost the belt without even competing in the match. Brock Lesnar destroyed every participant in the match one after the other, and eventually became the new WWE Champion.

WWE later removed Bobby Lashley from the MSG live event, and fans have been speculating about The Beast Incarnate's opponent ever since.

