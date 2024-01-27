"I got myself over"- WWE Superstar Bianca Belair hints at her gimmick change in the upcoming months

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up about a potential heel turn in the upcoming years.

The EST of WWE's recent premium live event participation was at Survivor Series WarGames. She, alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi, faced Damage CTRL members Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka in a winning effort.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, The EST stated that although she was a heel back in her NXT days, she was a cool one. She continued as she stated that she wouldn't be a good heel on the main roster.

Bianca Belair detailed:

“At NXT, I was a heel, but if I ever turned heel now, I want to be the right type of heel. I was the cool heel in NXT, which I don’t feel like benefitted anyone but myself. I got myself over. If I’m in there with a babyface that’s not as established, it’s very hard for them. I learned when I got to the main roster how great it is to work with an amazing heel like Bayley when I first came in. The reason why I think I hit the ground running, as a good guy, was I had this amazing heel who was established and over. She helped introduce me to the audience and helped people get to know me and care about me. That’s what I want to do if I ever turn heel, so I won’t be the heel you like and cheer for.” (H/T- Wrestletalk)

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair was recently praised by Montez Ford

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently received immense praise from her husband, Montez Ford.

Taking to social media, Ford mentioned how proud he is of his wife for making her way to the cover of the WWE 2k24. He further stated that he has been a fan of the franchise since his childhood days, and now, seeing his wife on the cover, he feels on cloud nine.

The Street Profits member detailed:

"WIFE IS ON THE COVER! @biancabelairwwe -Also HUGE CONGRATS to @rhearipley_wwe as well! I’ve been a fan of this gaming franchise since I was 8 years old, and to see my wife @biancabelairwwe on the cover of my favorite franchise (which I predicted 3 years ago 😂) is nothing short of AMAZING! I could write for hours on how deserving she is for the cover, but her work speaks for itself. I’M EXTREMELY HAPPY & PROUD of you @biancabelairwwe my love! Thanks for continuing to INSPIRE, MOTIVATE, and be of great REPRESENTATION. You’ve made myself & the family extremely proud! IM HELLA GEEKED AND I BRAG DIFFERENT. 😈😂 Shine forever, shine most, & shine the bEST @biancabelairwwe-Hubby AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!"

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bianca Belair in the near future.

