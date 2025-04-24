"I got robbed again man" - 39-year-old WWE star says he was left out of WrestleMania again after 12 years

Missing WrestleMania is a big blow for any star, and a top WWE star has now talked about being robbed of the opportunity this year. He was quite unhappy about it.

Chad Gable did not compete at WrestleMania under his own name. However, he was part of the action as El Grande Americano. However, keeping kayfabe, he continued to pretend that he didn't know that he himself was Americano. He said that he got robbed of a chance at WrestleMania yet again and added that it was by the new guy.

He said that the star had only wrestled twice and was already on WrestleMania, while he was not. He asked fans to imagine how he felt after 12 years in WWE. He then wished him the best of luck, saying he liked El Grande Americano, basically talking about himself.

"I got robbed again, man. This year by this new guy. He comes out of nowhere. Two matches and he's on WrestleMania. Can you imagine how I feel 12 years in? I wish him the best of luck. I like that guy."

Gable is currently in the middle of his El Grande Americano character while also playing himself. WWE fans will have to wait and see what happens if the two stars are booked against each other in a match.

