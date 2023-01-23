"I got the, 'not right now' deal" - WWE apparently does not have a full-time spot for former AEW star

Many familiar faces have been linked to WWE under Triple H's watch, and among the names is Kylie Rae, who has been working as an extra for the company in recent times. When asked about her long-term future, the AEW star confirmed that WWE does not have a full-time spot for her at the moment.

Rae was briefly signed to All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and wrestled just one match for the promotion at that year's Double or Nothing show. The 30-year-old star had a successful spell at IMPACT Wrestling before she was forced to step away from the business to focus on her mental health issues.

Fans initially believed she had retired from wrestling, but she has dispelled all fears by kicking off 2023 on a bright note. Kylie Rae attended a WWE Tryout in December 2022 and also worked a singles match against Dana Brooke on a Main Event taping.

While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae provided an update on her current status, as you can view below:

"Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the Rumble. As far as something long-term, at this point, I got the, 'not right now' deal, which is okay. If it's meant to be, it'll happen. If it's meant to be, it would have happened." (H/T Fightful)

Kylie Rae is happy to contribute as an extra for WWE moving forward

Despite having a relatively stacked roster, WWE continues to book non-contracted talent as extras on its weekly shows.

Company officials have also called Kylie Rae back, and the highly-rated star has admittedly enjoyed her experiences behind the scenes. Rae has been in constant touch with Gabe Sapolsky and is content with her current role in WWE as she hopes to receive bigger opportunities in the near future.

Rae continued:

"It's more so, they're having us still come back for extra work, I was there this past Friday and the Friday before. From what it felt like, I can't speak on their behalf because I don't know, but from what it felt like, after the match, they were, maybe I'm naive, but they seemed very happy with it. It feels good being there."

While Kylie Rae has denied the possibility of a potential Royal Rumble entry, wrestling fans should still keep an eye out for the moment as the upcoming Premium Live Event is expected to feature a few surprises.

