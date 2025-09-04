  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I got thrown to my death" - Fired WWE Superstar was caught off guard after shocking exit from the company

"I got thrown to my death" - Fired WWE Superstar was caught off guard after shocking exit from the company

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 04, 2025 19:46 GMT
This WWE star was once again let go in 2022 (Image Credits: WWE.com and Luke Gallows on Instagram)
This WWE star was once again let go in 2022 (Image Credits: WWE.com and star on Instagram)

WWE was once the home of former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion and OC member Luke Gallows. He opened up about his exit from the company in 2020, days after WrestleMania 36.

Ad

At WrestleMania 36, Gallows and Karl Anderson were involved in AJ Styles' Boneyard Match against The Undertaker. Just days later, The Good Brothers were let go by the Stamford-based promotion as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts.

Speaking to PWMania.com, Gallows opened up about The Good Brothers' departure from WWE 11 days after WrestleMania 36, Night One.

"It really was a whirlwind. We came back in 2019, reunited as the OC, and went into WrestleMania for The Undertaker’s last match. I got thrown to my death, Carl took the final Tombstone ever—and then, just 11 days later, we were unceremoniously fired," said Gallows. [H/T PWMania.com]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Luke Gallows on Vince McMahon's return to WWE

Luke Gallows also opened up about Vince McMahon's return to WWE in 2022. This occurred during Gallows and Karl Anderson's second run in the company, following their return in October of that year.

During the same interview, the former RAW Tag Team Champion said this:

"When we came back in October of '22, it felt great. It felt fresh. It felt new. And then, you know, a few short months later, we’re in New York, and we’re getting ready to leave the building, and a limousine pulls up, and we see a mustachioed man pop out, and it was Vince McMahon coming back for the first time." [H/T PWMania.com]
Ad

Following their exit from the Stamford-based company in February 2025, Gallows and Anderson returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. At Resurgence, they teamed up with The Young Bucks to face The Bullet Club War Dogs team of Clark Connors, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Gedo.

They have also returned to the independent circuit, where they have continued feuding with The Bullet Club War Dogs.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications