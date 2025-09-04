"I got thrown to my death" - Fired WWE Superstar was caught off guard after shocking exit from the company

WWE was once the home of former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion and OC member Luke Gallows. He opened up about his exit from the company in 2020, days after WrestleMania 36.At WrestleMania 36, Gallows and Karl Anderson were involved in AJ Styles' Boneyard Match against The Undertaker. Just days later, The Good Brothers were let go by the Stamford-based promotion as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts.Speaking to PWMania.com, Gallows opened up about The Good Brothers' departure from WWE 11 days after WrestleMania 36, Night One.&quot;It really was a whirlwind. We came back in 2019, reunited as the OC, and went into WrestleMania for The Undertaker’s last match. I got thrown to my death, Carl took the final Tombstone ever—and then, just 11 days later, we were unceremoniously fired,&quot; said Gallows. [H/T PWMania.com] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLuke Gallows on Vince McMahon's return to WWELuke Gallows also opened up about Vince McMahon's return to WWE in 2022. This occurred during Gallows and Karl Anderson's second run in the company, following their return in October of that year.During the same interview, the former RAW Tag Team Champion said this:&quot;When we came back in October of '22, it felt great. It felt fresh. It felt new. And then, you know, a few short months later, we’re in New York, and we’re getting ready to leave the building, and a limousine pulls up, and we see a mustachioed man pop out, and it was Vince McMahon coming back for the first time.&quot; [H/T PWMania.com]Following their exit from the Stamford-based company in February 2025, Gallows and Anderson returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. At Resurgence, they teamed up with The Young Bucks to face The Bullet Club War Dogs team of Clark Connors, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Gedo.They have also returned to the independent circuit, where they have continued feuding with The Bullet Club War Dogs.