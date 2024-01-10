"I got you" - Brock Lesnar's alleged message to concerned 46-year-old WWE star

Brock Lesnar had an epic reaction to a former WWE Superstar having a question for him while rehearsing a sequence.

On March 18, 2002, The Beast Incarnate made his WWE debut on an episode of RAW. Maven and Al Snow competed in a WWE Hardcore Championship match that ended in a No Contest following Lesnar's interference. Lesnar then attacked everyone in his path, and fans knew that The Next Big Thing had arrived.

On his recent live stream on YouTube, Maven opened up about Brock Lesnar's debut and shared an amusing story with fans. As per Maven, when he and Lesnar were rehearsing the sequence, Maven was concerned about whether Lesnar would need assistance while hitting him with an F5. He asked Lesnar if he wanted him to hoist himself up when the latter would hit the F5. In response, The Beast Incarnate simply laughed and said that he would not need any assistance.

"As we're practicing that earlier in the day... It's wrestling. I want you know... If I'm gonna pick somebody up, I want them to jump. I want them to assist me as much as possible. I mean, I was decently strong at the time but I wasn't grown man-Brock Lesnar strong. So I asked Brock, I was like, you know cuz I was going from, you know, a laying position and I was like, 'Brock, when you grab me do you need me to... you want me to jump... you want me to boost and hoist myself up?' And he laughed at me. He went, 'No. I got you,' and he grabs me here and here and commence picking me up and threw me like a sack of potatoes," Maven said. [16:56 - 17:38]

Brock Lesnar quickly rose through the ranks over the next few months in WWE

Shortly after his main roster debut, Brock Lesnar kicked off a feud with The Hardy Boyz and defeated Jeff Hardy at Backlash 2002. By the time SummerSlam 2002 came around, Lesnar had become the number-one contender for The Rock's WWE Undisputed Championship.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Lesnar met The Great One in the main event of the night and defeated him to become the youngest WWE Champion of all time. To this day, Brock Lesnar holds the record of being the youngest WWE Champion in history.

