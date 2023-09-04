"I gotta compete with Torrie now too" - WWE star reacts to Hall of Famer complimenting Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE's most popular stars in recent years. Following Ripley's win at Payback last Saturday, Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson tweeted to claim that The Eradicator should be "president."

Over the past year or so, Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley have been part of an interesting real-life bromance. Responding to Wilson's compliment for Ripley, Kelley mentioned that she would also need to compete with the Hall of Famer.

"I gotta compete with Torrie now, too. WTF," Kelley wrote.

You can view her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ripley herself didn't react to the post, but it appears that it has managed to get under the skin of Kelley, who has been 'possessive' of The Judgment Day member for quite some time.

Rhea Ripley claims Cathy Kelley is one of her favorites

Rhea Ripley has seemingly moved forward with her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, leaving Cathy Kelley behind. However, she recently clarified that the backstage interviewer was still one of her favorite people.

The Eradicator recently shared the following message when she urged Chris Van Vliet to ask Kelley what it felt like to be one of her favorites.

"How does it feel to be one of Mami's favorites?" posted Ripley.

Expand Tweet

The two women have become two of the most entertaining stars in the company on Twitter and Instagram as WWE fans push to see what's next in their roller-coaster friendship.

Ripley continues to grow from strength to strength on-screen and online as she now looks forward to her next challenger following her win over Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023.

The Nightmare already has many friends and enemies on RAW, but the company has yet to bring her friendship with Cathy Kelley into storylines. The angle has much potential if fans continue to react to the duo's updates on social media.

Do you think Cathy Kelley and Ripley's story should be added to WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena