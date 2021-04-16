"I grabbed you because I knew you were gonna hit me!" - Vince McMahon's amusing interaction with former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara (now known as Cinta de Oro) has recalled how Vince McMahon once playfully chopped him backstage at a WWE show.

As WWE’s Chairman and CEO, McMahon is ultimately responsible for the weekly storyline developments that occur on RAW and SmackDown. The 75-year-old sometimes has a queue of superstars waiting outside his office to speak to him before shows.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Sin Cara said he never waited outside McMahon’s office to speak to him. He also told an amusing story about the time his former boss surprised him in WWE’s backstage area (a.k.a. Gorilla Position).

“I remember one time I was walking toward Gorilla and we were in an arena. I’m walking, getting myself wound up, getting myself ready, and then all of a sudden somebody hits me in the back, chopped me in the back. They chopped me and I turned around, and then they grabbed me, and I turned around and it’s Vince McMahon. [He said] ‘I grabbed you because I knew you were gonna hit me, because I know you!’ I had fun interactions with him in that sense. He was always very cool with me.”

Watch the video above to hear Sin Cara discuss the differences between working for Triple H and Vince McMahon. He also spoke about the decision to end his Lucha Dragons tag team with Kalisto.

Sin Cara’s last conversation with Vince McMahon

Sin Cara was granted his release from WWE in December 2019

Sin Cara worked for WWE from 2009 to 2019. He competed in matches for the company’s Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT brands. However, the majority of his matches took place as a member of Vince McMahon’s main roster.

Before being granted his release, Sin Cara was told he would have to make an appointment if he wanted to speak to McMahon. The masked superstar decided not to make the appointment, meaning he did not have a final conversation with McMahon about his departure.

Sin Cara’s last WWE match ended in defeat against Drew McIntyre on the November 8, 2019 episode of RAW.

