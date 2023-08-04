"I guarantee you the place will blow" - Wrestling veteran wants LA Knight to do inappropriate thing in front of fans on WWE TV

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette says LA Knight should do something embarrassing in the ring to show how over he is with the crowd.

The Megastar is one of the most popular wrestlers in the entire industry right now despite being a heel. He gets a huge reaction whenever he shows up on TV, and he was the favorite to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank contract. Fans also wanted him to win the tournament and become the #1 contender for the United States Championship, but that didn't happen either.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran reviewed LA Knight roasting Hit Row on SmackDown last week and defeating Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

He stated that the 40-year-old is so over he would get a big pop from the crowd if he just came out to the ring and let one rip into the mic.

"I think he should come out, bend over and fart into the microphone and let the people give him a standing ovation just to prove he can do it. No, I'm serious. If he just came out and said, 'Let me talk to you. I want to prove a point,' and bend over and fart into the microphone, I guarantee you the place will blow. He would fart into the microphone and the people would blow and give him a standing ovation and he would point three times 'LA Knight, Yeah!' and he'd leave," said Cornette. [2:38-3:21]

LA Knight's next match in WWE is against Sheamus on SmackDown this week

Last week on the blue brand, it was announced that a Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal will take place at the premium live event for the first time ever. LA Knight and Sheamus were the first people confirmed for the match.

The two stars are also set to collide in a one-on-one match on SmackDown tonight. Many fans want The Megastar to win the battle royal as he is immensely popular right now.

It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for him in the future.

Do you think LA Knight should take Jim Cornette's advice? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!