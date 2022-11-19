WWE legend JBL recently had fans talking about his oversized pants instead of his promos.

JBL returned to the company as Baron Corbin's manager last month. He claims that Corbin is a "modern-day wrestling god" and has managed his client to a couple of victories thus far on the red brand.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Akira Tozawa took all of JBL and Baron's money in poker. Corbin later got his revenge on Tozawa and defeated him in a singles match after hitting the End of Days.

The Hall of Famer was a guest on the After the Bell podcast hosted by RAW commentator Corey Graves. JBL said he has a large backside and therefore needs bigger pants.

"I happen to buy pants that fit me," said JBL. "I have a large a**. I've got more a** than a donkey farm. My college coach told me one time, 'son if I told you to haul a**, it'd take you four trips'. I'm not putting my large a**, ten pounds of potatoes in a five-pound sack, and putting them in skinny jeans." [00:01 - 00:18]

WWE legend JBL doesn't want any more questions about his pants

JBL took to Twitter to retweet the clip of him explaining the reason for the 'MC Hammer pants' on RAW. He declared that he didn't want any more questions on the matter and claimed that the "snowflakes" in the WWE Universe don't know anything about fashion.

"Now, don’t ask me anymore about my pants! You snowflakes with your skinny jeans don’t know fashion nor how to get clothes that fit," tweeted JBL.

Baron Corbin has gotten back on track on the red brand since aligning with JBL. Time will tell if Corbin finds himself challenging for a title in the future.

Are you happy to see JBL back on WWE TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes