"I hate Asuka"- Top WWE Superstar suggests hilarious autobiography title

Becky Lynch took an amusing dig at her arch-rival Asuka in her latest tweet.

Big Time Becks recently engaged in a heated feud with Asuka on WWE RAW. Their latest singles outing was at a recent WWE live event, where The Empress of Tomorrow picked up a win over Lynch.

In one of her recent tweets, Lynch hinted that a memoir is bound to come out, somewhere down the line. She asked her fans to suggest topics that they would like to see get covered in her book. In response, one fan suggested adding a few chapters dedicated to one of her biggest rivals.

Lynch reacted to the fan's request with an amusing joke, as can be seen below:

Lcshockey1921 @lcshockey1921 @BeckyLynchWWE I would like at least one chapter of Asuka stories. Maybe four. Thank you. @BeckyLynchWWE I would like at least one chapter of Asuka stories. Maybe four. Thank you. https://t.co/fEldiAsixc

Becky Lynch and Asuka have been involved in a string of classic battles in the past

Lynch-Asuka can be labeled as one of the greatest female rivalries in recent memory. The two top stars have faced off on numerous occasions in the squared circle.

Asuka won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match in 2020. Shortly after, Lynch handed over her RAW Women's title belt to the Japanese star in a heartwarming moment and went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy. Lynch praised The Empress of Tomorrow in an interview:

“I’ve had some of my favorite matches with her. Asuka’s cool, she’s so good and she’s a hard worker. She wants to give back and she’s not selfish. Around March of 2019, she was kind of robbed a little bit of her title. I was glad this time she was able to get it back.” [H/T SI]

Becky Lynch was one of the first three women to headline WrestleMania and ended up winning the match in question. She was also featured on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside Roman Reigns.

Lynch's career has seen its fair share of ups and downs and fans would love to read about the same in vivid detail. Lynch's memoir is bound to do big sales numbers when it eventually hits the shelves.

