"I hate that guy" - Becky Lynch says she hates beloved WWE star

Becky Lynch has now called out a beloved WWE star, saying that she hates him. She was backstage on RAW tonight when she made the statement.
Lynch has become a top heel in WWE and decided to continue her character, calling out Big E tonight. Obviously, the star does not actually hate him, but in character, to add to the heat that her heel character has, she called him out in front of his friends-turned-rivals, the New Day. She was making fun of Adam Pearce along with the group and said that their idea of kicking Big E out of their team was the best idea.
She went on to call him a scumbag and said that she hated him.
“You know what wasn’t a horrible idea? Getting rid of Big E. I hate that guy. Real sc*mbag," Lynch said.
Becky Lynch has been working as a heel for some time now, and Big E is out with an injury, potentially being forced to retire once and for all. It is likely that he may never return to the ring again due to the neck injury; thus, saying that she hates him helps her garner even more heat for her character than her current storyline.
