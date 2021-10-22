"I hate her" - Top WWE Superstar on Bianca Belair

Former multi-time women's champion in WWE Bayley has sent out a message to Bianca Belair after her Crown Jewel match.

Bianca Belair competed in a triple threat match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 as she and Sasha Banks challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch for her title. Belair was impressive throughout the match, especially during a spot where she picked up Sasha and held her up in the air with just one hand.

WWE posted a clip of the awesome feat on their Twitter account. Replying to that tweet, Bayley stayed in character and wrote: "I hate her".

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch had a great match at Crown Jewel that lasted almost 20 minutes. All three women put up an impressive show, however, it was Becky Lynch who came out victorious as she managed to roll up Sasha to pick up the victory and retain her title.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch both were drafted to Monday Night RAW at the WWE Draft 2021 earlier this month. With Becky still holding the SmackDown Women's Championship, it is to be seen how WWE handles this situation.

Bianca Belair and Bayley were originally set to face-off at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Bianca Belair won the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37. She went on to have a decent run with the title before Becky Lynch abruptly ended it in a shocking manner at SummerSlam 2021.

During her title reign, the EST of WWE was all set to defend her title against Bayley at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, WWE's first pay-per-view on their return to live touring after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were excited to see Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Unfortunately, merely days before the show, Bayley suffered an injury and was ruled out for around nine months. Whenever the Role Model of WWE returns, fans would love to see her reignite her feud with Bianca Belair.

