"I hate it, I don't like it. I'm not doing it" - 10-time champion says Vince McMahon had to talk him into using popular move

Multi-time tag team champion D-Von Dudley recently stated that Vince McMahon had to talk him into using one of his most popular moves.

The Dudley Boys are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. During the early 2000s, the duo were engaged in many epic tag team rivalries with the likes of The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian. They won the tag team titles nine times in WWE and won the WCW Tag Team Titles once. They were also inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame.

The Dudley Boys' popularity only grew over the years, and the duo were known for their extreme moves in the ring. One of their most popular moves was called "Whassup." D-Von would perform a headbutt from the top rope while Bubba Ray Dudley held open their opponent's legs.

During a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von Dudley stated that Vince McMahon had to talk him into using the Whassup move. He added that he didn't like using the move.

"He [Vince] goes, 'Tell me something, D-Von. What's this thing where you go up to the top rope, and someone told me you guys call it the 'Whassup?”' D-Von said. "I was like, 'Oh, that thing. Vince, it's the dumbest thing in the world. I hate it, I don't like it. I'm not doing it...' He goes 'Oh no, you are going to do the 'Whassup.' Cause I actually like it.' I was like, 'That's what I mean...I'm going to do it exactly as you said it. I'm going to go up there, 'Whassup!” And from that point on, a vision was made." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc



wrestlinginc.com/1294366/dvon-t… D-Von Dudley thought whassup was stupid at first. D-Von Dudley thought whassup was stupid at first. wrestlinginc.com/1294366/dvon-t…

Vince McMahon once fined Vader $30,000 for controversial incident in Kuwait

During WWE's tour of the Middle East in 1997, The Undertaker and Vader were interviewed by Good Morning Kuwait. The interview took a turn for the worst when the interviewer asked The Undertaker about the authenticity of professional wrestling.

An angry Vader flipped the table and grabbed the interviewer by his tie. The incident caused many problems, and Vader was fined $166. He was also put on house arrest for 10 days. Vince McMahon was upset over Vader's actions in Kuwait.

According to Bruce Prichard, Vince fined Vader $30,000, which was the largest fine issued to a WWE Superstar up to that point.

"Vader was fined the largest fine we had ever fined anyone up until that point. $30,000. And expenses. Expenses of staying over there and security and everything, and getting them out and all that." [0:23-0:50]

McMahon recently returned to WWE as Executive Chairman after retiring last year. He has since sold the company to the Endeavor group.

What do you make of Vince McMahon's relationship with his stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes