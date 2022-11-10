Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. isn't a fan of Loga Paul's Frog Splash spot on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this past Saturday.

Both men fought in the main event of the premium live event. The Usos attacked Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast co-hosts, and Jake Paul made the save. Solo Sikoa joined the party, and Logan hit him with a dive over the top rope. Roman capitalized on the distraction and hit the Superman Punch and the spear for the pinfall victory. Roman's championship reign has officially reached 800 days today.

Logan was handed a cell phone camera during the match. He recorded himself hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns through the announce table. Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was critical of the spot:

"I hate that he [Paul] live-streamed his Frog Splash. I hate it so much. And I get that we're all about getting inside now, and 'you should get to feel it with me' and all that. I just hate that it was in a world championship match. Maybe if it was on a 'Monday Night RAW,' that's one thing. But when it's for the title, how serious am I supposed to take your desire for the championship, if you're live-streaming your frog splash off the top rope?" Prinze Jr. said. [H/T: Wresting Inc]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Attained in under 24 hours, a rough estimate of an insane 37,200,000 views & counting



@WWERomanReigns @LoganPaul #WWECrownJewel As of this moment in time, the Logan Paul frog splash onto Roman Reigns through the table, across all WWE/Logan social platforms has...Attained in under 24 hours, a rough estimate of an insane 37,200,000 views & counting As of this moment in time, the Logan Paul frog splash onto Roman Reigns through the table, across all WWE/Logan social platforms has...Attained in under 24 hours, a rough estimate of an insane 37,200,000 views & counting 🔥🔥🔥@WWERomanReigns @LoganPaul #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/8gieidApFt

Logan Paul suffered some injuries at WWE Crown Jewel

Despite coming up short at the premium live event, Logan Paul still impressed wrestling fans and critics. He is a natural in the ring, and his skill level is far beyond where it should be, with only three matches under his belt.

Unfortunately, wrestling fans will have to wait to see Logan in the squared circle again. After Crown Jewel, The 27-year-old announced that he had suffered significant injuries.

"Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," tweeted Logan Paul.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

Logan entered the match with little chance of winning but left Crown Jewel with the respect of the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see which superstar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next.

