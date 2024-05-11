"I hate that stuff" - Dutch Mantell takes issue with WWE doing post-show press conferences (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell claimed the company should stop doing post-show press events.

Over the last few years, WWE has held pressers after every major event. This includes top stars featured in the night's proceedings taking questions from media personnel. The Chief Content Officer, Triple H has also addressed the media outlets on several occasions, conveying thanks to all the fans and performers and taking questions from the folks gathered there.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell claimed he hated the post-show press conferences. He felt most of it was storyline and kayfabe. The veteran detailed that if there were injuries, WWE should report them upfront. He also detailed that controversial issues often arise during these pressers, which garner unnecessary bad press for the company.

"I hate that stuff, I do. You know, if you don't answer the questions, oh you're kayfabing. That to me is luring somebody if you're just gonna talk like storyline, so why even have them? If somebody's hurt, you just report the facts. The other thing like the Ronda Rousey-Drew Gulak, I never followed that from the beginning anyway. I know what happened." [18:05 onwards]

Triple H has been doing several of these press events after major shows and international premium live events. He has often used it as a platform to reiterate how WWE has become a global juggernaut with international events all year round.

It will be interesting to see if there are any changes made to the formats of these press conferences in the future.

