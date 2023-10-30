"I hate this tattoo" - Top female WWE star is getting her tattoo removed

A top WWE Superstar is currently undergoing a tattoo removal process.

Bianca Belair is a three-time women's champion. She is one of the most popular acts in World Wrestling Entertainment today.

Belair recently shared a bunch of stories on her official Instagram handle, revealing that she is removing a tattoo that she regrets getting. Here's what she wrote in her story:

"Just a reminder. Think before you get tattoos lol. It's not worth it!!!! I felt like my skin was melting. I hate this tattoo. Hopefully it goes away, but it's color, so it's not 100% guaranteed."

The WWE Superstar later shared an update about her tattoo removal process

The EST of WWE later shared an update on her Instagram story. She revealed that she got the unlimited sessions package, and will keep going until the tattoo disappears.

Belair also revealed that she was "super nervous" about the removal process because she's black, and had heard that laser could discolor her skin.

Current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley once wanted Belair to tattoo her during a match. Here's what she told the "Flash" Morgan Webster's Wrestling Friends podcast:

"I wanted to plan a spot with Bianca [Belair]. I didn't know how it was going to work, but I wanted to make it work. I wanted to get a battery-powered tattoo gun, and I wanted Bianca to rip the fishnet in my pants, and I wanted Bianca to tattoo lips on my leg, while everyone held me down. I wanted it so bad. They were like, 'I don't know if that's hygienic.' Yeah, true." [H/T Fightful]

It goes without saying that Bianca Belair now regrets getting the tattoo in question. She is bound to think twice before getting another tattoo in the future.

