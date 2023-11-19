"I hate you!"- 32-year-old superstar shares heartbreaking update following WWE SmackDown

The last few weeks of WWE SmackDown have been emotional for Zelina Vega after watching her two Latino World Order teammates turn against each other.

Vega was forced to choose sides on this week's episode of the blue brand, and after making it clear how she felt about Santos Escobar following his harsh words to Rey Mysterio, she slapped him across the face.

Rosita reiterated her words from SmackDown as part of a heartbreaking post on Instagram where she noted that she hates Escobar, but not as much as she hates herself for trusting him.

"Te odio! I hate you! And the only person that I hate more than you is ME for EVER trusting you to begin with." Vega shared.

Check out Zelina Vega's Instagram post below:

Vega was not the only member of the Latino World Order who turned their back on Escobar following his words, since Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde also decided against aligning with Escobar, and Campeon de Chocolate looked to attack them as well before Carlito made the save.

Zelina Vega is expected to align with Carlito on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has been praised by officials backstage over the past weeks for her work on the Latino World Order storyline, and she is expected to remain a huge part of it. Vega is firmly on Rey Mysterio's side in this split, but since the latter is out of action until 2024, she could now work with Carlito instead.

Carlito will face Santos Escobar at Survivor Series this weekend, and it could mean that Vega could be present in his corner and could be there to ensure that he picks up the win to take a small amount of revenge on her former friend.

It is unclear what role the rest of the Latino World Order will play in this storyline moving forward.

Do you think Zelina Vega is the key to this WWE storyline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.