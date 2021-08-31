"I hate you" - Adam Cole sends a message to SmackDown star

Adam Cole has replied to Friday Night SmackDown's commentator Pat McAfee's job offer.

Cole's WWE contract has reportedly expired and he is currently a free agent. His future after his WWE stint has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. A few hours ago, Pat McAfee hilariously offered Adam Cole a job as an assistant on his radio show for $22,000 a year.

"Hey @AdamColePro.. consider this tweet a legit contract offer to be @tyschmit & @BostonConnr's assistant. $22,000 a year. No benefits but you'll be able to build your resume. Will need to know your answer sooner than later," said McAfee.

Cole didn't take long to reply to McAfee's tweet, joking that he'd think about it before saying "I hate you" to his former rival.

"I’ll think about it… I’m kidding… I hate you," replied Adam Cole.

I’ll think about it…



I’m kidding…



I hate you. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 31, 2021

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee had a heated rivalry on WWE NXT last year

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee's feud began when Cole made an appearance on McAfee's show last year where the two got into a heated argument after the latter insulted The Panama City Playboy for his size. They had a great rivalry on NXT over the next few months, facing each other twice.

First, they wrestled in a one-on-one match at NXT TakeOver XXX. It was Cole who picked up the victory, but McAfee impressed the entire pro wrestling world with his exceptional in-ring skills in what was his first WWE match.

The two then faced each other at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 in a WarGames match. At the show, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong) defeated Team McAfee (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan).

Fans are excited to see what does the future hold for Cole after his WWE contract expiry. Cole signing with All Elite Wrestling is a major possibility. As for McAfee, he has been doing a great job as the commentator on SmackDown. He is currently off-television after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Kaushik Das