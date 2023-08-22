"I hate what you’ve become" - 32-year-old WWE Superstar's message to Rhea Ripley

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most formidable women on the WWE roster. She is all set to defend her championship at the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event against Raquel Rodriguez, who didn't hold back while airing her thoughts about Ripley on social media.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley made quick work of Candice LeRae, who tapped out to a standing triangle hold. After the match, Raquel Rodriguez made her way to the ring and attacked Ripley. She later announced that she was medically cleared to compete and would challenge the Nightmare to a match at Payback.

Raquel Rodriguez ensured Rhea Ripley didn't miss out on her message as she took to Twitter to let the champion know what she thought of her. The former Women's Tag Team Champion stated that it's time for The Judgment Day member to meet her maker.

"I hate what you’ve become @RheaRipley_WWE. Plain and simple. At #WWEPayback, es tiempo que conozca su creador," tweeted Rodriguez.

Why does Raquel Rodriguez hate Rhea Ripley?

About a month ago, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Ripley interrupted a backstage interview with Morgan and Rodriguez before their match.

The confrontation turned physical when Ripley headbutted Liv and crippled Raquel with a shot to her knee before officials separated them. While Rodriguez was medically cleared to compete, she wasn't at a hundred percent.

During the title defense, Green and Deville took advantage of an injured Rodriguez and beat the champions to win the Women's Tag Team Title.

Since the loss, Rodriguez was not medically cleared to compete until last night when she attacked the Women's World Champion. She blames The Eradicator for her loss and will look to take the title away from her when they go head-to-head at WWE Payback.

