"I haven’t even scratched the surface yet" - Bianca Belair on the advice she received from Triple H

Triple H has been in Bianca Belair's corner since she joined WWE back in 2016. Following her victory at Royal Rumble 2021, the EST of WWE revealed what were some of the words of advice Triple H imparted to her after the match.

Bianca Belair was showcased under a bigger spotlight during the Mae Young Classic back in 2016. Since then, she has been on a rapid rise to the top, and the EST of WWE reached the main roster in a span of just four years. Now the first African-American woman to win the Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair is focused on getting the top Championship around her waist.

Speaking to Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, Bianca Belair revealed some of the advice WWE Executive Vice President, Triple H, gave her after she won the match. Belair says she learned that this was just the beginning of her Road to WrestleMania, and that she "hasn't even scratched the surface yet".

"The one thing that really stuck with me from that night was, he just commented on everything that I’ve been through from the very beginning and said he always believed in me, and the one thing that stuck with me was, I won the Royal Rumble and I’m about to go to WrestleMania, but I haven’t even scratched the surface yet."

Triple H is a man who has done it all in WWE, be it headlining WrestleMania, winning the Royal Rumble, or just putting on great matches on a weekly basis. Bianca Belair would certainly benefit from listening to The Cerebral Assassin's advice.

Bianca Belair reveals what she must do going forward

Bianca Belair also spoke about what she must do going forward after hearing Triple H's advice. Belair feels that she needs to get her emotions in check, head to WrestleMania and show the world what she can do, and finally remember that even after WrestleMania, she still has a long career ahead of her.

"Get your emotions in check. Don’t just be happy with the Royal Rumble win. You gotta go to WrestleMania and you still have something else to prove. And even after WrestleMania, whatever happens, you still have a long career to go from there."

Bianca Belair's quick rise through the ranks in WWE may have many questioning whether or not she is ready to hold a major title.

