"I was not healthy" - Bianca Belair discusses her personal struggles before signing with WWE

Bianca Belair opened up about the sacrifices she had to make to get into shape during her running days. She stated that it took a toll on her health.

The EST of WWE was a track and field athlete before she pursued a career in professional wrestling. Even though she wasn't a fan of the business growing up, she's had a very successful career in WWE, and is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry.

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Bianca Belair said she struggled with an eating disorder while trying to lose weight. She added that while it made her faster on the track, it led to her getting injured.

"So my coaches would always [say], the first thing would be your weight. If you lose weight, you'll run faster. It's a toxic thing and to a certain extent it is true. You have to get in shape. But then I took it overboard. And I developed eating disorders and I hid it from my coaches, I hid it from my parents, but I ran faster, which is crazy. And I got a scholarship and I went to college. I think I would have [still gotten the scholarship if I didn't do that]. But I ran faster. I got the scholarship, but then it caught up with me and I got injured. And I know for sure it was because I was not healthy. It's not sustainable," said Belair. [1:07 - 1:56]

Bianca Belair said she became depressed

The SmackDown star stated that she became depressed, and she didn't know how to handle it. Bianca Belair was at the University of South Carolina in her freshman year and transferred to Texas A&M University.

"My identity was my performance. If I didn't perform well, I felt like, well, nobody wants to be friends with the lame girl who doesn't perform very well. And my scholarship is being threatened and what do I do? Am I just going to go back home? And that's embarrassing. I got depressed. I didn't know how to handle that. Being 18 years old and being out there on my own and not opening up to my parents and just being in my own head and making things bigger issues than what they really were at the time." [2:18 - 2:52]

Bianca Belair added that things got worse for her after she transferred to Texas A&M. She got on medication for depression, but her parents didn't know about it.

