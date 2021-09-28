"I heard this crack" - Top Hollywood star accidentally broke Batista's nose

Batista has confirmed Daniel Craig's hilarious (and painful) story of how he once accidentally broke the WWE legend's nose.

Craig recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show and opened up about accidentally breaking Batista's nose while filming the hit James Bond movie, Spectre.

The scoop was picked up by Fandom's official Twitter handle.

"I heard this crack. And I went 'Oh God no!' and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me," said Craig.

Batista noticed the tweet and shared details about the incident not too long ago:

Batista shares the story of how Daniel Craig broke his nose

Batista is a big name in Hollywood today

Batista's successful WWE career landed him a bunch of opportunities in Hollywood and he didn't disappoint his fans one bit, He has done a fantastic job in most of his roles. The WWE legend even said that getting to play Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy turned out to be a lifesaving opportunity, as he had gone broke by the time he landed that role.

Being a part of Spectre was a "stressful" experience for Batista. He had the following to say about the movie's production a few months ago:

"It’s just stressful. It’s just long days. Logistically, it’s a nightmare. You’re just moving from country to country to country. It’s just a long and slow process." Batista continued, "I think Spectre shot for almost a year. My role wasn’t extensive, but I was on the film for eight months. So it’s just a long, long process." [H/T - Screen Rant]

Batista wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35 against his mentor, Triple H. He is currently a full-time actor and will appear on Knives Out 2 alongside Daniel Craig.

