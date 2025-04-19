  • home icon
"I heard you" - 2-time champion sends message while Randy Orton's opponent is still undecided

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 19, 2025 07:12 GMT
Randy Orton is a WWE veteran (Image via WWE.com)
Randy Orton is a WWE veteran (Image via: WWE.com)

Going into this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton's role for WrestleMania 41 was unclear. However, he made a big announcement during the show and most likely got everyone in the locker room's attention.

The Viper was set to face Kevin Owens at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but due to the latter's neck injury, he won't be competing any time soon, and as a result, the bout was called off. During the blue brand show this week, Randy Orton cut a promo in the ring and stated that he was going to hold an open challenge at The Show of Shows. He called out anyone in the company to face him.

Two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross sent out a three-word tweet on X (fka Twitter) during the show. He has already expressed interest in facing Orton in his hometown of Las Vegas.

"I heard you," wrote Kross.

You can check out the tweet below:

Karrion Kross is also not scheduled for WrestleMania 41, and he actually competed in his first RAW match this past Monday night. He also wrestled on SmackDown this week, as he was an entrant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It'll be interesting to see whether he answers Randy Orton's challenge.

