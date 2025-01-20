"I am a heart attack waiting to happen" - Mick Foley makes heartbreaking confession and says Triple H called him; talks WWE return

WWE CCO Triple H has apparently called Mick Foley recently. This came moments after the star made a heartbreaking confession.

Mick Foley is a beloved WWE legend, but on his YouTube channel, the star had quite some things to say.

Mick Foley made a heartbreaking confession about his health condition before he was able to lose weight recently. He said walking up even a slight incline meant that he had to sit down and catch his breath. Foley admitted that he was a heart attack waiting to happen.

"I couldn't walk up a slight incline when I was getting off my plane without having to sit down for 5 to 10 minutes. I thought, 'I am a heart attack waiting to happen.'" (4:35 - 4:46)

At first, the star said that he was not going to enter the Royal Rumble. However, before he could continue, he seemingly got a call on his phone from Triple H.

"I wouldn't say I'm not entering the Royal Rumble, but I'm not entering the Royal Rumble. That's a pretty big leap from what I've been saying. I was in the Nightmare Rumble, I did okay, I had fun... Hold on, let me get this." (5:34 - 5:53)

Mick Foley then picked up a "call" that appeared to be from Triple H. He appeared to be receiving an offer to return to WWE for an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

"Hey Hunter, Yeah no, I've been doing good. You saw me in the Nightmare Rumble? I have lost some weight. I have been working out. Royal Rumble? Turn it down, this is... Let me call you right back. Thanks, Triple H." (5:54 - 6:23)

Mick Foley could have a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble

As a WWE Hall of Famer, Foley has already done everything that can be expected of a star of his stature in his huge career.

Mick's last official match in WWE was the 2012 Royal Rumble and he has made sporadic appearances since. The star is retired, but it appears that after his latest health update, he may be able to make a one-off appearance in the Royal Rumble.

For the moment, it does not appear like this will happen, but in the world of wrestling, nothing is impossible.

