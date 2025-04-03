"I was heartbroken" - Major star says WWE nixed plans for her to win a championship at Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series took place in Vancouver, Canada, last year, and an inaugural champion was supposed to be crowned during the event. Chelsea Green revealed that she was supposed to win the Women’s US Championship in her home country, but the plans changed.

The Hot Mess ended up not competing on the show at all. She made history by defeating Michin at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She has successfully defended her title multiple times since then.

During a recent interview with Click and Tell, Chelsea Green revealed that she was heartbroken after learning she would no longer win the title at Survivor Series. Triple H, the head booker, seemingly changed the plans, and the match took place the following month.

“Originally, it was supposed to be in Vancouver. That was obviously going to be, I mean, for so many different reasons, the biggest moment of my career. It was already going to be the biggest moment... So, when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn’t on the show. So it was really a moment of just like, ‘oh, like how?’ And it put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was going to be in Long Island," she said.

She added:

"That is my husband’s hometown. So if it couldn’t be in my hometown, at least it’s in Long Island. It’s with all of my in-laws. Everyone in my family ended up flying there anyway. And it was just like the perfect moment. The crowd was amazing. They were chanting my name the entire time from start to finish. I was able to have all my family come back and take pictures with it.” [H/T Fightful]

Chelsea Green is the leader of a new group on WWE SmackDown

The Hot Mess could have lost her Women's United States Title to Michin on the blue brand, but Alba Fyre made a surprise return and saved her. She joined forces with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to form a new stable called the Secret Hervice.

On WWE SmackDown last week, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven teamed up to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a tag match, which they won. Zelina Vega made it clear to Green that she wants the US Title, so it will be interesting to see if she gets her shot.

