“I have had some heat over the years” - Mick Foley reacts to rumors of a rift with WWE

Mick Foley recently addressed rumors regarding the heat between him and WWE.

Several WWE legends were noticeably absent on RAW is XXX this week, leading to rumors online regarding some of the missing talents. One of the recent rumors suggested that Mick Foley currently has heat with the company, and he wants to set the record straight.

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend addressed rumors that there had been some kind of heat between himself and the Stamford-based company. Foley said while he's had some heat in the past, there is nothing negative going on right now between him and WWE.

"Absolutely not. I will say I have had some heat over the years. Maybe if you polled everyone in WWE, maybe I have heat with someone that I'm not aware of. But to the best of my knowledge, everything is going really well," Mick Foley said. "I'm involved to some extent with this show on WWE. I've spent more time in Connecticut, not necessarily WWE headquarters, but right up the road working with WWE personnel on a show I'm really proud of, really, really proud of this, but there's an extravagant amount of traveling because I have to travel to where the talent is available when they are available."

Mick Foley has kept himself busy doing other WWE projects

While there were plenty in the WWE Universe who were disappointed that Foley was unable to appear on RAW is XXX, he doesn't think it was that big of a deal.

The Hardcore Legend expressed the desire that he'd rather spend time with his family after being on the road for 25 days rather than do anything on the show.

“So for the 30th Anniversary of RAW, like every anniversary, falls in that third week of January, where they have, to me, their second biggest show of the year to promote," Mick Foley said. "So you know going in that there's only room for like three speaking roles and that everyone else is in the poker game. So that's a long way to go when you've been on the road for 25 days, or whatever the case is, and you just want to see your family.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

