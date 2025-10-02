  • home icon
  • "I was held against my will" - Record-breaking WWE champion fires serious shots at Roman Reigns & The Bloodline

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 02, 2025 07:09 GMT
A record-breaking WWE champion (Images via his Instagram)
Roman Reigns and the Bloodline were the tyrants who ran both RAW and SmackDown up until a few years ago. A former record-breaking WWE tag team Champion made some serious claims against the group recently. The star is none other than the 13-time tag team Champion Xavier Woods.

Woods recently posted a video on his Instagram where he was telling LA Knight that he won't get a title shot just because he was the last person to pin Seth Rollins. While explaining, Woods called back to how he broke Reigns' winning streak when he was Champion but didn't get a title shot.

While he was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns hadn't lost a single match since TLC 2019 against Baron Corbin. However, Woods became the first person to end Reigns' winning streak when their match at November 12th 2021 episode of SmackDown ended in a no contest after the Usos interfered.

"I was the only man who had beaten Roman Reigns in years. Did I get a title shot? No. What did I get? I got jumped by the limitless number of people in the Bloodline. I was held against my will by the Usos made to watch as Roman Reigns destroyed my King of the Ring crown." He said.
Even though Woods is a heel, his statements make a lot of sense. It will be interesting to see how his rivalry with LA Knight develops.

Xavier Woods was very unhappy when fans started to cheer for the Bloodline

After Roman Reigns lost his title at WrestleMania XL and Solo Sikoa took over as the tribal chief, there was a major shift in the group. Fans actually started to cheer Reigns and the Usos when they were going against Solo's version of the group.

During the same Instagram video, Woods criticised the fans for cheering for the Samoan faction.

"For the next few months, few years, I had to watch as the WWE universe began to cheer for the Bloodline. As if they weren't the guys who made every single person's life on this roster a living hell for years." he said.

A lot of people still don't like Reigns and company because of their past actions. It seems like the former World Tag Team Champion is one of them.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
