"I can't help but laugh"- WWE Universe reacts to Shane McMahon's unfortunate injury at WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 39 earlier tonight and was set to face off against The Miz. Mere seconds into their match, Shane McMahon jumped over the former WWE Champion and got injured as he landed on the ground.
McMahon's short cameo left him lying in the middle of the ring, and Snoop Dogg then stepped up and saved the segment for WWE. However, the company's fanbase has always loved it when things go wrong and there have been some amusing reactions online.
It appears that Shane McMahon has blown out his knee since he was unable to stand back up at all and it's unclear if this will affect any future plans that the company has for him. McMahon's return could have been one and done, but if he was set to appear on Monday Night RAW tomorrow then things may need to be changed.
Snoop Dogg's fast thinking was the highlight of the segment as he stepped in for the injured Shane, punching The Miz twice before going for The People's Elbow. He then pinned the two-time Grand Slam Champion even though he was never legally part of the match.
