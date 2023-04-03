"I can't help but laugh"- WWE Universe reacts to Shane McMahon's unfortunate injury at WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 39 earlier tonight and was set to face off against The Miz. Mere seconds into their match, Shane McMahon jumped over the former WWE Champion and got injured as he landed on the ground.

McMahon's short cameo left him lying in the middle of the ring, and Snoop Dogg then stepped up and saved the segment for WWE. However, the company's fanbase has always loved it when things go wrong and there have been some amusing reactions online.

Jamie King @smurff_supreme me cah believe this Shane o Mac blew his knee and Snoop Dogg had to save the day with a People’s Elbow ?me cah believe this Shane o Mac blew his knee and Snoop Dogg had to save the day with a People’s Elbow ? 😭😭 me cah believe this

Adam Gibson @AdamGibson112 @BackupHangman I feel bad for shane but I can't help but laugh at his knee disintegrating 5 seconds into the match @BackupHangman I feel bad for shane but I can't help but laugh at his knee disintegrating 5 seconds into the match😂

Mark Marriott @MarkMarriot87



Like father, like son! Shane McMahon blowing his knee out reminds me of when Vince tore his quads at the Rumble.Like father, like son! #WrestleMania Shane McMahon blowing his knee out reminds me of when Vince tore his quads at the Rumble.Like father, like son! #WrestleMania

Brad Scott @Bman983 I got so hyped to see Shane McMahon return at wrestlemania and dude just completely blew out his knee in 5 seconds I got so hyped to see Shane McMahon return at wrestlemania and dude just completely blew out his knee in 5 seconds

It appears that Shane McMahon has blown out his knee since he was unable to stand back up at all and it's unclear if this will affect any future plans that the company has for him. McMahon's return could have been one and done, but if he was set to appear on Monday Night RAW tomorrow then things may need to be changed.

Champagne Paaji @champagnepaaaji Snoop just saved the day. I don’t think Shane was actually supposed to blow out his knee there. #WrestleMania Snoop just saved the day. I don’t think Shane was actually supposed to blow out his knee there. #WrestleMania

Snoop Dogg's fast thinking was the highlight of the segment as he stepped in for the injured Shane, punching The Miz twice before going for The People's Elbow. He then pinned the two-time Grand Slam Champion even though he was never legally part of the match.

Did you enjoy Shane McMahon's cameo at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes