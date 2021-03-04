"I wasn't holding up the way he expected"- Vince McMahon didn't trust a Superstar's durability to become WWE Champion

Becoming a world champion in the WWE is no mean feat, as the job of being the face of the company requires a high level of professionalism, consistency, and a proven skillset to round it all up.

Some WWE Superstars are destined to become world champions, while others have to fight their way to the top. Kurt Angle is a 5-time WWE world champion, but there was a phase during his WWE stint when Vince McMahon didn't want him with the top title.

Kurt Angle talked about his No Way Out 2006 match against The Undertaker on the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' with host Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows.com.

Kurt Angle's WWE run at the time was plagued with injuries, and he had not tasted world title success for a couple of years. Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon didn't trust Kurt Angle's durability to take up a spot in the main event scene as the top titleholder.

Kurt Angle was asked about the rumor, and the Olympic gold medalist agreed that the WWE boss was apprehensive about giving him a world title reign. Angle's body was breaking down, and he couldn't perform at the level that Vince McMahon expected.

"I believe so because I didn't have a title run for, I think, two or three years, you know. I had a lot of health issues with my knee and my neck. I wasn't holding up the way Vince expected me to. The last thing I wanted was another injury, and I got it but thank god, I was able to, I don't want to say hide it, but you know, keep it under wraps."

I knew I was eventually going to get the world title: Kurt Angle on overcoming injury setbacks in WWE

Kurt Angle broke his neck in a match against Shawn Michaels on a RAW episode in the build-up to his No Way Out clash with The Deadman. Angle consulted his doctor, and he was told that he would be able to continue wrestling cautiously.

"Yes. It was our rubber match (HBK), and it was on RAW, I think, right? I did an Angle Slam from the top rope and landed on my head. I broke four vertebrae and my neck again. The thing is, I went back to the doctor, and the good thing is no disks moved. They are still in place. The vertebrae were broken; they were cracked."

Kurt Angle was desperate to win the WWE title, and he eventually got the belt after managing to stay healthy for a sustained period. Angle won the title from Mark Henry, and he successfully defended it against the Undertaker at No Way Out with a broken neck.

"I knew I was eventually going to get the world title because I stayed healthy for so long, and this setback would have set me back even further, and I probably wouldn't have won another world title in WWE for the duration that I stayed there. So it was important for me to stay in the game and get another world title. So I asked him if I could keep wrestling. He said, as long as I be careful, you'll be fine. I did wrestle; I won the world title with my neck broken against Mark Henry. I actually wrestled Undertaker at No Way Out with my neck broken."

During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle also spoke about a spot from his No Way Out match that was stolen from a WWE Hall of Famer's move-set.

