"I hope he gets the help he needs" - Former WWE star wants Velveteen Dream to get back on his feet (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 is rooting for Velveteen Dream to get whatever help he needs to get back on his feet in life.

It's safe to say Dream was one of the most promising talents in NXT, who many proclaimed as a future main eventer. However, it all came crumbling down after some past allegations came to light in 2020. Though Velveteen Dream remained with the company until 2021, much of his momentum fizzled out.

His WWE release was the final nail in the coffin, as since then, Dream has struggled, often falling into trouble with the law. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he hoped Dream would get the help he needed to rebuild his life. He also pointed out that a lack of positive male figures in Dream's childhood could have left him struggling.

"But with every intent and all seriousness, I hope he gets the help he needs because I don't know his life; I don't know his life story. I don't know his upbringing. It probably wasn't easy; it probably wasn't good. He probably didn't have any positive male influences around," said EC3.

The former 24/7 Champion also added that since Velveteen Dream peaked early in his career, he probably struggled to handle all the success.

"And when you succeeded really young and really early, and you're not taught how I handle it, especially in an environment like the WWE, which would allow bad behavior if the talent was overproducing and expedited. So good crowd reactions won't allow proper disciple for growth. There's no long haul in it," said EC3. (7:28 - 8:06)

Former WWE star EC3 feels Velveteen Dream needed better guidance

Furthermore, EC3 also explained how if a performer is protected and achieves quick success in the business, it gives way to a feeling of entitlement within them. EC3 added that although Shawn Michaels and Terry Taylor coached him to improve Dream's in-ring work, they should have also guided him to become a better man.

"So that was a thing I saw plenty of times within the industry, there is entitlement if you're protected in a sense. What he really needed was like a second father, somebody like to look over him as his coach. I know Shawn was his coach and I think Terry Taylor coached him but. But at the same time, did they coach him in the aspect to hold him to a higher standard and become the man he should be and the talent he could have been?" added EC3. (8:08 - 8:35)

Considering time is still on his side, it remains to be seen if Velveteen Dream can make it back to WWE sometime down the line.

What do you make of EC3's thoughts on Velveteen Dream's struggles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

