Luke Gallows is hopeful that someday all of his friends can find common ground in WWE once again.

The ongoing war between AJ Styles and The Judgment Day led to the surprise return of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Monday Night RAW. While it makes sense to see them aligned with Styles, it puts them in the difficult position of standing against longtime friend Finn Balor.

The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, were guests today on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he had any trepidation about stepping into the ring with Finn Balor, Gallows said he didn't because he believes families fight all the time, and he hopes that, eventually, everyone can get back together again.

"Not at all. The first person you've ever wanted to punch since the day you were born is your brother. That's a fact," Luke Gallows said. "And brothers quarrel. At some point, I hope, years down the line, this all comes back together. It ain't together right now. This is business. You gotta knock heads. There's a lot of money on the line. There's a pay-per-view match on the line. Survivor Series is on the line. A lot is riding on this. So there's big egos, there's big heads, there's big money, and that's the way it rolls. So that's what we're doing."

Will we see a Bullet Club reunion in WWE?

With The Good Brothers, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor all currently present on Monday Night RAW, fans have been getting a lot of Bullet Club vibes in recent weeks.

With Gallows and Anderson still working dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling, it's not out of the realm of possibility to see some sort of Bullet Club representation in the coming weeks on Monday Night RAW.

Since Vince McMahon's departure, New Japan Pro Wrestling and The Bullet Club have been mentioned several times on weekly WWE programming. Would Triple H work something out with New Japan to allow the Bullet Club branding to appear on RAW? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Luke Gallows' comments? Would you like to see all the members of The Bullet Club reunite on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

