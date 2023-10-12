"I was hot" - Damian Priest calls out his fellow stablemates for omitting him from meaningful celebration

WWE Superstar Damian Priest called out his fellow stablemates in The Judgment Day today for leaving him out of an important event.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane and lost. JD McDonagh attempted to help The Judgment Day during the match, but it completely backfired. McDonagh accidentally hit Priest with the MITB briefcase, and then The American Nightmare planted Finn Balor with the Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring to capture the titles.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Damian Priest disclosed that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio once got tattoos without him. The Archer of Infamy joked that these are the things that actually cause issues in The Judgment Day.

"The three of us were supposed to (get a tattoo), and then somehow I got taken out of the group chat conversation, and then they showed up the arena with tattoos," said Damian Priest. [From 48:16 - 48:23]

Dominik Mysterio denied that was the case, but Priest admitted he was mad about them getting a tattoo without him for a bit before eventually getting over it.

"So they were in a hot seat for a minute. So these are things that actually cause problems. Anything you see on TV, like, 'Nah, we're good'. You guys got a tattoo without me? Oh, I was hot. I was hot. I got over it," he added. [From 48:27 - 48:44]

Damian Priest reveals his favorite part of last night's episode of WWE NXT

WWE had a special episode of NXT last night featuring Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, The Brawling Brutes, Paul Heyman, and The Undertaker.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Priest mocked Rhodes for not showing up to NXT last night with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The veteran noted that it was a good thing Rhodes didn't have the titles with him because he shouldn't get used to having them. Priest then also claimed that The Judgment Day would be winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championships back in their rematch against Rhodes and Uso on RAW.

"Everybody is praising NXT last night. My favorite part of NXT was Cody showing up without the titles. You want to know why? Because he shouldn't get used to having them, because come Monday, The Judgment Day takes them back anyway," he said. [From [01:03:24 - 01:03:34]

The Judgment Day has become the most dominant faction on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Priest and Balor can bring the Undisputed Tag Team Championships back to The Judgment Day in their rematch next Monday night.

Would you like to see Damian Priest and Finn Balor win the titles back on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article. please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE