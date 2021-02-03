"I have no idea what I'm going to do" - Bianca Belair on making her own WrestleMania gear

In her recent WWE Chronicle documentary, Bianca Belair showed fans the process of how she makes her own ring gear and has been doing so for some time.

The SmackDown Superstar recalled making her own attire since her days as a CrossFit competitor and displayed her unique, handmade outfits on the documentary episode.

In a recent interview with Complex, Bianca Belair opened up about how she plans to make her own gear for WrestleMania, saying.

"Oh man, it's like, I make my gear all the time, and to be on the Grandest Stage, WrestleMania, when you're in WWE, your dream, everybody's fighting to get to WrestleMania and have a match at WrestleMania. So now that I'm going to be on the Grandest Stage of Them All, it's like my gear has to be something crazy. Just like, can I even make something that can live up to like the hype and live up to this big moment? But I have to make my own gear, I have to. I can't get to this point and not make my own gear. I have no idea what I'm going to do."

Bianca Belair continued:

"My Royal Rumble gear, I didn't make it into the night before so I feel like I'll probably end up making like 10 different gears before WrestleMania and then the night before it'll come to probably end up making like 10 different gears before WrestleMania and then the night before it'll come to me and I'll be up all night making my gear the night before."

Bianca Belair also opened up about making her Royal Rumble ring gear

In the same interview, Bianca Belair also reflected on what it was like to make her own gear for the Royal Rumble.

"I knew that there was the comic book theme, and I was trying to figure out what to do, and I feel it was like, it was the Royal Rumble, what's better than just sticking with the theme? And so, like I made the decision Saturday and I got the fabric and I started sewing at eight o'clock the night before Royal Rumble. And I finished sewing that night and one the way, the car ride to the ThunderDome, Sunday morning, I finished sewing the gear in the car. So I was working on the gear all the way up until basically the match."

The full interview with Bianca Belair can be found here.