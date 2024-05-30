"I had no idea" - Sonya Deville opens up about her latest injury and how she dealt with it on live television

Sonya Deville recently opened up about her latest injury. On July 28th, 2023, she tore her ACL during a tag team match where she teamed up with Chelsea Green against the duo of Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Deville opened up about the injury and how she dealt with it on live television during an episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that it was midway through the match that she initially learned about the injury.

“I had no idea. I must be so naive to this. I’ve been an athlete, I was like, I’m fine. I tagged out. Alright, I’m lying. I knew something was wrong. It felt a little weird. I kind of like my knee buckled and I was like, Oh, that was weird. But like, I’m fine. I have eight minutes left in this match. We’re about to go to a commercial break. I need to get it together. And so I tagged out to Chelsea and I got on the apron. Luckily, we were in a commercial break. So I was like alright, let me suss out the situation," said Deville

Sonya Deville discussed the impact her injury had on the live TV match

During the same conversation, Sonya Deville stated the impact her injury had on the SmackDown match.

The 30-year-old superstar discussed how she tried adjusting accordingly to the injury. She further spoke about the pressure of sharing the ring with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

"So I’m hopping on the apron and anyone in the live audience was probably like, What the heck is she doing? But I’m hopping up in down on the apron trying to gauge if I can trust my knee. And sure enough, it was sketchy at best. I was like, Oh God, well, I’m in a match with Bianca, Charlotte, Chelsea, it’s a tag match, no less. I’m not about to change the entire match right now on live TV," added Deville.

Sonya Deville made her WWE return on the May 20th, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW during a backstage segment with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

