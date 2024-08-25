"I had no idea about any of this" - The Undertaker on top WWE Superstar's controversial actions

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his honest thoughts on the infamous Logan Paul incident from late 2017. The Maverick visited the notorious Aokigahara forest in Japan in December 2017 and seemingly filmed himself with the corpse of a suicide victim before sharing the clip on YouTube.

Logan Paul has done incredibly well for himself as a WWE Superstar over the past two years or so. He recently lost the United States title to LA Knight at SummerSlam after holding the belt for 273 days.

On the latest edition of Six Feet Under, WWE legend The Undertaker was told about the time Logan Paul visited Japan and filmed the corpse of a person who had committed suicide. The Deadman had the following to say in response:

"Was it rigged or was it a real person? SHUT UP! I had no idea about any of this." [4:02-4:25]

The Undertaker was also told about Dominik Mysterio's jibe at Logan Paul

Paul received massive backlash for uploading the video of the corpse on his YouTube channel. He later shared another video in which he apologized to the people he had hurt with his actions.

Check out an excerpt from his apology:

"I want to apologise to the internet. I want to apologise to anyone who has seen the video. I want to apologise to anyone who has been affected or touched by mental illness, or depression, or suicide. But most importantly I want to apologise to the victim and his family. For my fans who are defending my actions, please don't. I don’t deserve to be defended." [H/T Independent]

Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. He brought up the Japan incident, leading to an awkward moment. The Undertaker was told about the same on Six Feet Under and couldn't help but laugh at Mysterio's antics.

What was your initial reaction to Paul's controversial actions in Japan back in 2017? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

