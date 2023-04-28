"I was influential" - Stone Cold Steve Austin on the impact he's had in professional wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared that he appreciates the impact he’s had on the wrestling industry.

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of the business. He's regarded by many as one of the greatest to have ever laced up a pair of wrestling boots, and many fans have included him in their Mount Rushmore. He's held the WWE Championship six times in his career and has headlined WrestleMania multiple times.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Stone Cold Steve Austin acknowledged that he's had a big influence in pro wrestling and mentioned how nobody stomps mudholes like him.

"I was influential. People have always stomped people in the turnbuckle but no one really stomped anybody in the turnbuckle like I did. You see that a lot as well. So, I’m just honored that they’ve studied my body of work and saw or heard something that resonated with people and they could put a different spin on something and make it work for them," he said.

Stone Cold Steve Austin feels honored to have been an influential figure in wrestling

The Rattlesnake has another iconic move called the Stone Cold Stunner, which he used as his finisher. The move is currently being used by Kevin Owens in WWE today.

Steve Austin added that even though he didn't invent the mudhole stomps, he got the biggest reaction by using it compared to everyone else.

"I’m not the originator of the stomp in the corner. I put my spin on it. I think the guys and gals are trying to put their spin on it. But, when you have someone, and I’m not blowing smoke, I’ve had a pretty good run, so if you’re doing things like ‘look what Steve did to get this reaction, let me try to do that but in a different way.’ I don’t think they’re plagiarizing or copying. I think I was influential and I’m honored."

Stone Cold competed in his last match at WrestleMania 38 last year against Kevin Owens. He won the bout via pinfall after hitting the RAW star with a Stone Cold Stunner.

