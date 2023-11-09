"I can't judge an apple" - WWE SmackDown star reveals he idolized Carlito growing up

A WWE SmackDown star has disclosed that they idolized Carlito growing up.

Carlito returned to the company at Backlash earlier this year in Puerto Rico. He helped Bad Bunny and Latino World Order during the event but did not appear again on WWE television for months.

At Fastlane on October 7, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were set to battle LWO's Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. However, Del Toro and Wilde were ruled out of the match due to an attack by The Street Profits, and Carlito returned to even the odds. The legend helped guide LWO to a pinfall victory at Fastlane and is now an official member of the faction on SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Street Profits' Montez Ford revealed that he looked up to the 44-year-old star growing up and talked like him while in school.

"I can't judge an apple, particularly because of the person and how they are using it. It is not the apple's fault that he is using it in a demeaning way, and try to spit on this pretty face. Is that the apple's fault? No. But it is the person operating the apple, which is Carlito. I've watched Carlito since I was an adolescent. Since I was coming up in middle school. And I was going through school, and saying you know what, 'That is not cool'. If I saw something that wasn't cool, I would address it in the same demeanor that he would say it," said Montez Ford.

Montez Ford sends warning to Carlito ahead of WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford has delivered a warning to Carlito if the legendary superstar continues to get in his way on SmackDown.

During his interview today on WWE's The Bump, Ford noted that he is on a mission, but it seems the legend keeps getting in his way. Ford claimed that he will always choose to move forward and succeed over living in the past.

"But now, my dreams have come true. I'm on the same platform as him. And I'm on a mission, but as I'm on a mission, it seems like the person that I've watched and idolized growing up is in my way. And I must tell you, when it comes to a decision between my childhood dreams and who I idolized, and moving forward with my mission to succeed, moving forward to succeed will always be the answer," he said.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have not found much success so far as a faction. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the group moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

