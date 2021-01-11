"I am the juiciest one" - 2-time Champion urges WWE and Vince McMahon to bring him back if they want ratings

Former WWE and WCW star Juventud Guerrera recently posted a video where he spoke about not being invited to RAW Legends Night. The two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion also urged the company to bring him back if they wanted ratings.

Juventud Guerrera was one of the big successes of WCW's famed cruiserweight division where he was a former Cruiserweight Champion as well as a Tag Team Champion alongside Rey Mysterio.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Juventud Guerrera hit out at WWE for not inviting him to RAW Legends Night. Guerrera said that he was unhappy at how WWE treated a legend like him. He went on to add that if WWE wanted to improve their ratings, he was the guy to give them a boost:

"What the hell? Are you serious? It was Monday Night RAW legends night and I didn't get the call. I didn't get a invitation from WWE. What type of respect is that for the man who changed the business forever? What type of respect is that? The man who gave everything in his heart for a second chance and that's how you treat him? Is that how you treat The Juice? Well, let me remind you something WWE, I am not the best one, I am not the great one, I am the juiciest one. I am the light and the truth of professional wrestling. I am the missing link. If you're looking for ratings, bring back The Juice. Bring back The Juice."

Juventud Guerrera's WWE career

Juventud Guerrera signed with WWE in 2005 and was soon put into the Mexicools faction alongside Psicosis and Super Crazy. Although his WWE career ended up lasting less than a full year, he ended up winning two WWE Cruiserweight Championships. Guerrera was released from his WWE contract in January 2006.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.